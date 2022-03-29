Charles A. Bacon III Purchases 3,570 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $24,454.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LMB opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.
About Limbach (Get Rating)
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.
