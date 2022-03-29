Charles A. Bacon III Purchases 3,570 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) CEO Charles A. Bacon III purchased 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $24,454.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMB opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMB. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Limbach in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 25.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.