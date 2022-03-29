Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemung Financial in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 349,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

