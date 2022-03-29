ChessCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $24.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChessCoin has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,459.59 or 1.79869998 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 68.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

