Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.45. Chevron posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $17.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.73. The stock has a market cap of $323.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

