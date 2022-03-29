China Automotive Systems (CAAS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAAS opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 2.79. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.49.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About China Automotive Systems (Get Rating)

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.