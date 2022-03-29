China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Short Interest Up 95.2% in March

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in China Eastern Airlines were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 29,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,316. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11. China Eastern Airlines has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CEA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

