China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR opened at $0.91 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

