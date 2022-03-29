Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 260,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb stock opened at $217.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.09. The company has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.47.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.