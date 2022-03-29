CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of CIXX opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

