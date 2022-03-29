CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Shares of CIXX opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.
CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.
CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CI Financial (CIXX)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.