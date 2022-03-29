Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.54.

CDTX stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

