Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives $15.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPXGF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Shares of CPXGF opened at $10.77 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.