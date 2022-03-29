Citigroup Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $48.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.52.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $48.80 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,440.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,112,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 34,703 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 96,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after buying an additional 35,656 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

