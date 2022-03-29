Citigroup Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $48.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut Chewy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.52.
NYSE:CHWY opened at $48.80 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.34. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,440.00 and a beta of 0.52.
Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.
