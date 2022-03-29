Citigroup Lowers Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Price Target to $14.00

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCG. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $13.00 to $9.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NYSE MCG opened at $7.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $14.87.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Membership Collective Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Membership Collective Group news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 126,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,025,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

