Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

CFG opened at $47.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

