CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 121,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLPS stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06. CLPS Incorporation has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.58.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

