Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RFI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFI traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 61,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,848. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $18.02.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

