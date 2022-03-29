Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.