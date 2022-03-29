Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $33.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $45.05. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $169.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,428 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.