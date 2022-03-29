Comparing Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00 FormFactor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 35.10%. FormFactor has a consensus target price of $50.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.17%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than FormFactor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and FormFactor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 11.49 $17.95 million $0.53 55.58 FormFactor $769.67 million 4.51 $83.92 million $1.07 41.46

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than Allegro MicroSystems. FormFactor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 15.24% 18.83% 15.06% FormFactor 10.90% 13.02% 10.23%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats FormFactor on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; surface metrology systems for the development, production, and quality control of semiconductor products; thermal subsystems, such as thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations and other applications; and precision cryogenic instruments, semiconductor tests, and measurement systems. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. FormFactor, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

