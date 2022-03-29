Comparing InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 199.23% 16.16% 9.81% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sino Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 12.39 $294.97 million $2.07 6.30 Sino Land $316.08 million 32.48 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 7 0 2.88 Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.89, indicating a potential upside of 52.44%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Sino Land.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

