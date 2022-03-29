Comparing Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) & Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) and Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Catalyst Partners Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $17.06, suggesting a potential downside of 14.30%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Catalyst Partners Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Partners Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Partners Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 160.99% 9.84% 5.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Partners Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Partners Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Trinity Capital $82.19 million 6.61 $132.32 million $4.78 4.17

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Partners Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.7% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Catalyst Partners Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trinity Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

