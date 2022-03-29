Conceal (CCX) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Conceal (CCX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Conceal has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $3.12 million and $22,391.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,668.88 or 0.99985516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00064501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $145.75 or 0.00305703 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00139988 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005622 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,791,713 coins and its circulating supply is 11,905,395 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

