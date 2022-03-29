Contrasting Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Infinite Group alerts:

5.9% of Infinite Group shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Pinterest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Infinite Group and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -21.72% -0.73% -104.24% Pinterest 12.27% 13.74% 11.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.67 -$1.57 million N/A N/A Pinterest $2.58 billion 6.75 $316.44 million $0.46 57.50

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Risk and Volatility

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 19 6 0 2.24

Pinterest has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.30%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Summary

Pinterest beats Infinite Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

