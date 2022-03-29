Contrasting Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP)

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

This table compares Omnicom Group and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omnicom Group 9.85% 36.60% 5.23% WPP N/A N/A N/A

91.4% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of WPP shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omnicom Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Omnicom Group and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omnicom Group $14.29 billion 1.26 $1.41 billion $6.53 13.29 WPP $17.60 billion 0.92 $876.90 million N/A N/A

Omnicom Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WPP.

Risk and Volatility

Omnicom Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omnicom Group and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omnicom Group 2 4 3 0 2.11 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Omnicom Group currently has a consensus target price of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.23%. Given Omnicom Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omnicom Group is more favorable than WPP.

Dividends

Omnicom Group pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WPP pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Omnicom Group pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omnicom Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Omnicom Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Omnicom Group beats WPP on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services. Its services also comprise interactive marketing, investor relations, marketing research, media planning and buying, merchandising and point of sale, mobile marketing, multi-cultural marketing, non-profit marketing, organizational communications, package design, product placement, promotional marketing, public affairs, retail marketing, sales support, search engine marketing, shopper marketing, social media marketing, and sports and event marketing services. It operates in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, South America, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, Greater China, India, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, and other Asian countries. The company was incorporated in 1944 and is based in New York, New York.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media. The Public Relations segment helps clients communicate with all stakeholders, from consumers and investors to government and non-government organizations. The Specialist Agencies segment delivers brand experience and identity, and specialist, targeted services. The company was founded by Martin Stuart Sorrell in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.