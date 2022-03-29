Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities started coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.00.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 171.75. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$4.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.