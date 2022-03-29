Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$477,250.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.82, for a total value of C$477,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,549,745 shares in the company, valued at C$139,546,926.41.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$37,500.00.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.72 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.70 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$782.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMMC. National Bankshares upped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.91.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

