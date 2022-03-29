Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Update

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CRZN remained flat at $$9.77 on Tuesday. 26 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,959. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Get Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the third quarter worth approximately $11,763,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 13.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 849,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 600.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,005,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 862,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.