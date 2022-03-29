Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.09

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.09 and traded as high as C$17.50. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$17.30, with a volume of 16,103 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.09. The stock has a market cap of C$492.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Corby Spirit and Wine’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

