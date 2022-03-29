Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.93.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$8.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

TSE CJR.B traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,490. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.23. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$4.34 and a one year high of C$6.54.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

