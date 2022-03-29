Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $17.24. Couchbase shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 673 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

