Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $16.49

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $17.24. Couchbase shares last traded at $17.22, with a volume of 673 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Couchbase by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.
About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)
Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.
