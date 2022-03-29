Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.030-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million-$191 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.14 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.150-$0.190 EPS.

COUP opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.29.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $1,418,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Coupa Software by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Coupa Software by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.