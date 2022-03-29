Covalent (CQT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.10 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $93.68 million and $4.10 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.64 or 0.07171689 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,477.93 or 0.99804625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

