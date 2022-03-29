Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 551 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BKH opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $74.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

