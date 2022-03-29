Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $450.01 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $212.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.