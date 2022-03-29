Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $179,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 86,946,546 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,214,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

