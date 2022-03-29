Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $45,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.36.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

