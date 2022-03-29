Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,523,000 after acquiring an additional 651,865 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,649,000 after buying an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,789,000 after buying an additional 185,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 296,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,959,000 after buying an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $277.33 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $222.82 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.86.

