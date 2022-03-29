Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 742,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 328,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

