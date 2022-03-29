Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $177.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $467.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

