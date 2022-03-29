Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 1,021 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,613,000 after acquiring an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,226,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after acquiring an additional 280,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.47. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.