Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after buying an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after buying an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

