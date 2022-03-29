Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €13.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 226,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.86. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

