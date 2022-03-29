Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Cut to €13.40

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from €14.70 ($16.15) to €13.40 ($14.73) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.00 ($13.19) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.58) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.
OTCMKTS:CRARY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. 226,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.86. Crédit Agricole has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02.
About Crédit Agricole (Get Rating)
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
