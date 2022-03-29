Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €205.00 ($225.27) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €244.19 ($268.34).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €151.74 ($166.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52-week high of €249.70 ($274.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €170.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €180.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.12.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

