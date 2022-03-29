Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

CCAP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CCAP traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,875. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 6,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $116,478.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Barrios acquired 2,875 shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,520 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

