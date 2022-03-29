Critical Comparison: Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) versus InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Surmodics and InfuSystem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surmodics 0 0 1 0 3.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Surmodics presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.34%. Given Surmodics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surmodics is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Risk and Volatility

Surmodics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Surmodics and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surmodics 1.61% 2.26% 1.72% InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Surmodics and InfuSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surmodics $105.14 million 5.65 $4.24 million $0.12 354.50 InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.95 $1.42 million $0.07 138.86

Surmodics has higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Surmodics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Surmodics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of InfuSystem shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Surmodics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Surmodics beats InfuSystem on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surmodics (Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc. engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices, surface modification coating technologies, as well as drug-delivery coating technologies. The In Vitro Diagnostics segment consists of component products and technologies for diagnostic test kits and biomedical research applications. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

