CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 509,300 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 282,100 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $49.48 and a 12-month high of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.79.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
