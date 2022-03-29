Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 93,331 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 5.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Cue Biopharma (Get Rating)
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.