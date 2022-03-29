CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CURI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $129,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.