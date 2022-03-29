CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

Shares of CYGIY stock remained flat at $$5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 77.29 and a beta of -0.01. CyberAgent has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

