DAOstack (GEN) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last Week

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.42 million and $143,172.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,502.30 or 0.99924828 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000990 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

